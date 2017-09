LONE TREE, Colo. — Dogs were splashing, swimming and barking all day long at the annual Wag N’ Romp at Cook Creek Pool on Saturday, August 9.

FOX21’s Maddie Kirker and Chester the Weather Dog were there along with Parker the Snow Dog from the Loveland Ski Area.

Hundreds of dogs showed up to swim, eat dog-friendly kona ice and get their picture taken!

The event was free but many guests chose to donate money to this year’s dog rescue group.