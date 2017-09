Drug Bust EPC View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A weeks-long investigation into a drug trafficking operation that was distributing illegal drugs in Denver and Colorado Springs led to a huge drug bust in El Paso County.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, several operations led by the Metro Vice Narcotics and Intelligence Unit resulted in the seizure of 10.78 pounds of heroin with an approximate street value of $2.4 million.

Detectives also seized 38.35 pounds of methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $6.3 million, 51 grams of heroin, 2 grams of cocaine, several guns and $24,000 in cash.