COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — We’ve been following one Colorado Springs couple whose Florida getaway has turned into a nightmare in the wake of Irma.

Right now they are hunkering down in West Palm Beach, where one local restaurant stayed open until the very last-minute.

On Saturday, Gator’s Shack in Loxahatchee, Florida served nearly 400 people before closing its doors.

They had until 3 p.m. local time to get as much food out to people who walked through their doors. They say the response was overwhelming.

“A lot of first responders from some of these shelters don’t have any food, so they are coming to get food for their people, it’s just been a pretty amazing thing,” said Tom Quint, owner of Gator’s Shack.

The owner says he’s thankful for such a loyal staff.

Gator’s Shack is located about 17 miles west of West Palm Beach.