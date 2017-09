COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The annual celebration of all things creative happened in downtown Colorado Springs at the What IF Festival of Innovation and Imagination on Saturday, August 9.

It’s the eighth year in a row for the family-friendly event, which is a collaboration of organizations in the Pikes Peak region.

The event featured five stages of entertainment, a car show, food trucks and all kinds of hands-on activities for kids and adults alike, promoting engagement of one’s brain with experiences and working together.

“Probably one of the biggest wonderful things that we’ve brought in is what we call the Portal, where you can walk into this full-size Skype and talk to people all over the world,” said Betsy McClenahan, logistics coordinator. “Some of my students from CIVA Charter High School had a wonderful conversation with a doctor and professor of math in Afghanistan so we’ve gone all over the world with this thing.”