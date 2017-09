COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian vs. train accident in Colorado Springs Saturday.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. in the area of E. Uintah Street and Interstate 25.

Police responded after receiving a call reporting the accident in the area. At the scene, police found a woman’s body between two sets of railroad tracks.

According to authorities, the woman was hit by a southbound Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) train hauling several loaded cars.

The woman’s identity has not been released at this time.