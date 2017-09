EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Meet the newest member of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office — a 13-month old Belgian Malinois.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help giving this special pup a name.

Usually, the handler names his new partner, but this time they’re asking for your input.

There are three names you can choose from — Ace, Taz and Argo.

>> Click here to vote.

The survey ends Monday, September 11 at 5 p.m.