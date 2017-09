NEW YORK — Target is slashing prices on “thousands” of items, from cereal and paper towels to bath tissue and razors, the company announced Friday.

In a blog post, Target said it’s focusing on making items cheaper permanently, and doing fewer temporary sales promotions.

That means shoppers could start seeing fewer red “Sale” banners on store shelves. Additionally, Target is doing away its “Weekly Wow!” and “Bonus Offer” promotions.

The company said it does plan on offering “additional savings on the right products at the right times.”

Target’s announcement comes two weeks after Amazon said it would make a large number of products cheaper at Whole Foods — the pricey health grocer that Amazon recently acquired.