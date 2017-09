COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a store in Colorado Springs early Saturday.

It happened around 3:50 a.m. in the 2500 block of E. Platte Avenue, near E. Boulder and Pitkin Streets.

Police say the suspect went inside the store, walked behind the counter and tackled the victim. The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and fled the area. He was last seen heading east.

The suspect is described as a heavyset Hispanic man about 5’10” to 6′ tall. He was wearing a yellow and black baseball cap, a torn white shirt and blue jeans.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call CSPD at 719-444-7000.