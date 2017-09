COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Alle Rupp is an 11-year-old girl from Florida, and was diagnosed with pediatric melanoma last fall.

“I’m a melanoma warrior,” Alle said.

The Melanoma Research Foundation hosts an annual Pediatric Melanoma Summit, and this year it was held right here in Colorado Springs.

Her mom, Alisha, says watching her daughter battle cancer was the hardest thing their family has ever done.

“I have watched her be braver than a grown man, I will tell you that,” Alisha said.

The Rupp family loves to boat, but now sunscreen is the first thing on their checklist before going out on the water.

“It was not the first thing on my mind two years ago, but it is now,” Alisha said.

Coolibar is a clothing line with only UPF 50+ clothing, to protect skin against the sun.

Coolibar representative Christie Naegele said, “the number of cases directly related to pediatric melanoma are increasing, with some dermatologists telling me personally that they will have one new case per week, and that is astounding.”

So what does Alle say you should do to keep you and your children safe from melanoma?

“Before you go out in the sun, make sure, at both of your doors, that you have a bottle of sunscreen waiting for you,” Alle said, “even if it’s just going to school.”

Alle says her faith, family, and friends have helped her overcome the battle of cancer. She is now NED, meaning there is no evidence of disease left in her body.

“I just know that God has me in the palm of his hand, and He’ll carry me,” Alle said, “and whatever happens, it’s meant to be.”