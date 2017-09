AURORA, Colo. — Children’s Hospital Colorado has released a statement warning of a data hack that may affect 3,400 patient families.

The hospital says the breach took place on July 11 after the email account of a staffer was possibly illegally accessed, according to the statement.

The hospital says names, addresses, phone numbers and dates of birth were potentially affected. No Social Security numbers or financial information was compromised.

Officials say “limited clinical information such as diagnosis and treatment received” may have been accessed.

Hospital officials were beginning to contact those affected Friday.

