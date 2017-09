DENVER, Colo. — Five nurses at Denver Health Medical Center who opened a bag to look at a dead patient’s genitals were suspended for three weeks, a hospital spokesman said.

According to KDVR, the incident was reported after a different nurse overheard one of the suspended nurses make a comment about it.

The hospital said the nurses suspended have since returned to their jobs.

One nurse no longer works at the hospital but was not terminated because of the incident.