COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.

Susan DiNapoli with the Ovarian Cancer Society discusses how to “be ovary aware” and shares upcoming events with the society.

You can learn more and see upcoming events, like the Be Ovary Aware 5K Run and 3K Walk on September 17 with the Ovarian Cancer Society on their website.

Additionally, David “Burke Lee” Brown, artist and owner of Fallen Heroes Tattoo, talks about an upcoming event for a good cause.

The Fallen Heroes Tattoo-athon will be held Saturday, September 16 at 524 W. Colorado Avenue starting at 8:30 a.m. Tattoos will run $60, with $40 being donated to Kiss Cancer Goodbye.

Learn more on Fallen Heroes Tattoo’s Facebook page.