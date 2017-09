HILLSBORO, Ill. — A movie theater in Illinois hosted a showing of Stephen King’s horror remake of “It” — clowns only.

“We’re kind of known for doing big premieres at this theater here,” Cary Eisentraut of Orpheum Theatre told KTVI. “We decided to capitalize on it by having a clowns-only premiere where you have to dress up as a clown to go to the 7 o’clock shows.”

To address some concerns from the public, only paint was allowed. Masks were prohibited.

But the Illinois theater wasn’t the only one to host a clowns-only premiere of the new film. Theaters in Dallas and Austin also participated, and other events were scheduled for theaters across the country.

“It” is in theaters now.

Read the full story at KTVI.