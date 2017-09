COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after an officer was injured during an incident involving a student at Garry Berry Stadium Friday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. at the stadium located at 2020 Glenn Summer Road near Wasson Park.

Police say a boy who had caused a fight at school earlier that day was asked by school administrators to leave the football game.

According to authorities, the boy refused to leave and became “verbally abusive and belligerent” toward school staff and police officers who were working extra duty during the game.

Police say the boy resisted when officers tried to escort him out of the stadium. Police used a stun gun on the boy and he was taken into custody. He has been charged with Disorderly Conduct, Trespassing and Resisting Arrest.

Authorities say an officer fell on the bleachers and injured his back. He was treated at a local hospital but was unable to go back on duty. Police say he’s expected to be okay.