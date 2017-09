SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are searching for a fifth suspect in connection with a double homicide of two children found Friday morning near Telluride.

The two girls were found on a farm located south of Norwood, about 35 miles west of Telluride.

Murder investigation underway in the double homicide of two children near Norwood (35 miles west of Telluride). https://t.co/4QwBSMPMYG pic.twitter.com/FjEeOavgFb — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) September 9, 2017

According to the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of possibly two dead children on a property. At the scene, deputies discovered the bodies of two girls around 5 to 10-years-old.

Authorities say the girls are believed to have been dead for at least two weeks.

The four suspects have been identified as 23-year-old Frederick A. Blair from Norwood; 37-year-old Madani Ceus from Haiti; 53-year-old Ika Eden from Jamaica; and 50-year-old Nathan Yah from Haiti. All four have been charged with Felony Child Abuse causing death.

The fifth suspect, Nashika Bramble, was last seen hitchhiking in the Norwood area Wednesday morning. If you see her, contact the San Miguel Sheriff’s Office at 970-728-1911.