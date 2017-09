COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four juveniles were detained and two were charged in connection with an incident in Colorado Springs early Saturday.

It happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the area of 1300 Lower Gold Camp Road near W. Rio Grande Street by the Norris Penrose Event Center.

Police responded to the area on a report of shots fired. At the scene, police located the suspect vehicle but it sped away, lost control and crashed into a guardrail.

Police say those inside the car fled into the woods but were eventually located.

Four juvenile suspects were detained and two were charged with with weapons-related offenses.

There were no reported injuries.