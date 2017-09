BOULDER, Colo. — The son of former Fox News Channel anchor Eric Bolling was found dead in Boulder Friday night, according to TMZ.

Adrienne and I are devastated by the loss of our beloved son Eric Chase last night. Details still unclear. Thoughts, prayers appreciated. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

TMZ reports that Eric Chase Bolling Jr., 19, died of a drug overdose, but Bolling responded to reports in a tweet late Saturday saying “Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm” and that an autopsy would be conducted next week.

Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point. Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period. — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) September 9, 2017

Bolling, Jr. was a student at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

The news comes one day after Fox News announced they “parted ways” with Bolling as authorities investigate allegations that he sent lewd photos to co-workers. Bolling’s news program, “The Specialists,” is being cancelled.