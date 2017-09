PUEBLO, Colo. — A wanted suspect was arrested on multiple charges after he led deputies on a chase in Pueblo Thursday.

Deputies said around 10:30 a.m., they spotted a stolen pickup truck parked on East Evans Avenue. A few minutes later, a man and woman walked from a nearby alley toward the truck. Deputies identified the man as Evan Hefty, 20, who they knew was wanted on multiple warrants.

When deputies started walking toward Hefty, he dropped the bag he was carrying and took off running, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies chased him through several yards before catching and arresting him in the area of Summit Avenue and Pine Street.

Police said they searched Hefty and found the keys to the stolen truck. They also found several pieces of mail that had been reported stolen from mailboxes in Pueblo West.

Hefty was jailed on charges of motor vehicle theft, theft, and possession of burglary tools, along with previous warrants for felony escape, contempt of court, and being a fugitive of justice. The woman who was with him was not arrested, according to deputies.

Deputies said Hefty is also facing charges in both Pueblo and Pueblo County in connection with unrelated crimes that are still under investigation.