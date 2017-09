PUEBLO WEST, Colo. — Two teens are facing charges after they were caught on surveillance video breaking into cars in Pueblo West early Saturday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said the burglaries happened in the area of South Pin High Drive, Spaulding Avenue, and South Bellflower Drive. Deputies used a widely-shared surveillance video from one of the victims to help identify the suspects.

Deputies arrested two of the suspects, a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, on trespass and theft charges. They’re still working to identify a possible third suspect.

Deputies said they were able to recover several items taken in the thefts.