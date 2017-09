FLORENCE, Colo. — Two firefighters were injured and several pets were killed in a fire in a Florence mobile home Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the fire started around 2 p.m. at the Alpine Village trailer park on East Third Street. When firefighters arrived, two of the homes were on fire. First responders were told that there might be a 14-year-old boy in one of the trailers, but they found the boy safe outside of the trailer.

Police said no residents of either trailer were injured, but several pets died in the fire.

Two Florence firefighters were overcome by heat and smoke while fighting the fire. One was treated on the scene, and the other was taken to the hospital in Cañon City, according to police.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.