GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Friday, Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner appeared at a town hall in Grand Junction. The Republican senator answered questions on a number of topics, including education, marijuana sales, and climate change.

He also talked about healthcare. Some in the audience were not thrilled with his answers, or with the GOP healthcare plan.

“As for healthcare, doing it in secret is not the way to do it, and they came out with a product that was terrible,” town hall attendee Frank Holt said. “But he did answer questions, and he stood here a long time and answered questions, and I think that’s important. I hope he comes back.”

On immigration, Gardner reiterated his support of DACA. Earlier this week, he announced he would back a bipartisan bill to shield so-called DREAMers from deportation and give them a pathway to citizenship.