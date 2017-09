COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Red Cross has volunteers on the west coast helping with the fires, in Houston for the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, and now, in Florida for Hurricane Irma.

There are currently more than 150 volunteers in Florida waiting for the storm to hit, including about a dozen from Colorado and Wyoming.

The Red Cross says even though money flooded in for Hurricane Harvey relief, that money was earmarked for that specific tragedy, and they’re still asking the public for monetary donations.

Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming spokesman Bill Fortune left for Florida this morning. He said even though there are hundreds of volunteers still in Houston, they have the resources to be multiple places at once.

“We’re responding down in Houston, but now we’re got Hurricane Irma coming into Florida,” Fortune said. “So we know there’s going to be a great need for sheltering, for supplies, for all of the things that the Red Cross brings.”

If you’re looking to donate, the Red Cross asks that you do not send physical items down to Houston or Florida. Instead, text the word IRMA to 9099 to make a $10 donation on your next phone bill.