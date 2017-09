COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Super Bowl champion New England Patriots took on the Kansas City Chiefs Thursday night. Patriots fans gathered to cheer on their team at The Fox and the Hound in Colorado Springs.

Thursday night’s gathering was a very special event, as the club raised $25,000 for the Pikes Peak Peace Officers Memorial in memory of Officer Garrett Swasey, a Patriots fan club member who was killed in the Planned Parenthood shooting in 2015.

“This grassroots support is what makes this whole thing work,” El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder said. “We have to get from zero to 100 in a short period of time, and groups like this help push it over the top.”

After the check presentation, the group received a plaque from police to recognize their efforts.