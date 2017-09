COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are looking for the man who robbed a northeastern Colorado Springs bank Thursday afternoon.

Police said the robbery happened around 2:15 p.m. at the US Bank on Hartsel Drive, which is in the area of Woodmen Road and Lexington Drive. The robber handed the teller a note demanding cash, according to police. He got the cash and left headed northbound on Lexington Drive.

No suspects have been arrested.

Police said there is no evidence this robbery is related to a robbery at a nearby Chase Bank on Wednesday.