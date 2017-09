PUEBLO, Colo. — Deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of breaking into cars at two Pueblo college campuses.

Deputies said Daniel Lowell is accused of breaking into cars at both CSU – Pueblo and Pueblo Community College. Deputies said Lowell is not a student on either campus, but is trying to blend in by dressing like a student and carrying a backpack.

Lowell is also wanted by Pueblo police on warrants for failure to comply and contempt of court, according to previous reports.

Anyone with information on Lowell’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 719-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).