COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Officers are investigating after a 17-year-old girl was the victim of an attempted kidnapping in eastern Colorado Springs Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Police said it happened around 3:15 p.m. The girl told officers she was in the area of San Miguel Street and Murray Boulevard when she was approached by four men in a red Jeep. The driver got out of the Jeep, talked to her on the sidewalk, and, at one point, grabbed her wrist, according to police.

The girl told police she was able to pull away and continue walking.

Police said no other similar incidents have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.