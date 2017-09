COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police are investigating after someone broke into a Colorado Springs pharmacy and stole prescription drugs overnight.

Police said the burglary happened around 2:30 a.m. at Professional Pharmacy at the intersection of Chapel Hills Drive and Research Parkway. The pharmacy owner received a notification that the security alarm had been activated, and went to the business to find that it had been broken into and prescription drugs had been taken.

No suspects have been arrested.