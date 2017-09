COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As Hurricane Irma moves closer to Florida, one Colorado Springs couple is trying to make it home.

They were on a cruise to the Bahamas and just deboarded Thursday morning in Miami.

Kristin and Shane Lutwack were supposed to fly out Saturday from Miami International Airport, but were notified their flights had been canceled on Tuesday.

When the couple checked-in at their hotel Thursday, they found out their hotel stay was also canceled.

“They actually had a letter from the Mayor, so they were not accepting any check-ins and the Manager actually said that the hotel most likely was going to end up under water,” said Kristin Lutwack, who lives in Colorado Springs.

From Miami, they took an Uber to the Fort Lauderdale airport, but same story there, all flights were sold-out.

Next step, they rented a car and started the drive towards West Palm Beach.

“It’s a lot of anxiety, everyone’s really on edge. I got to tell you, the staff at the Airport, they were phenomenal, the Car Rental folks were very, very helpful, but when were trying to change our flights, we asked the lady trying to check us in and she said, ‘I’m petrified,” said Lutwack.

Saying their drive to stay with a friend, has been a bumpy road, with gas stations closing and water becoming a big concern.

“God speed to everyone in Florida right now, and I just hope that there are no fatalities and I hope that this just brings out the best in folks like it did with Hurricane Harvey,” said Lutwack.

The couple says they have a flight out of Tampa on Sunday Morning and just hope it won’t get canceled.