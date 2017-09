COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two people are facing burglary charges after police found thousands of dollars worth of stolen construction equipment in a Briargate home Wednesday afternoon.

Police said in July, officers began investigating several burglaries of active construction sites in the Colorado Springs area. Their investigation led them to a home on Trafalger Drive in Briargate. They searched the home Wednesday and found several thousand dollars worth of stolen construction equipment, according to police.

Two suspects, Cody Gracy and Marisa Garrett, were arrested on multiple burglary charges. Police said their investigation is continuing.