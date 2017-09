COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Police are hitting the streets to remind drivers to slow down in the school zone.

School has been in session for a few weeks now but officers say they are still patrolling the areas.

FOX21’s Carly Moore rode along with CSPD on Thursday so she could be schooled on how they patrol school zones.

In CSPD’s 2015 annual report it showed nearly 10 people had died on the roadways just that year, because they were hit by cars.

“So it’s important to keep your speed down in those areas, it’s a high priority for us,” said Officer Adam Fischer with Colorado Springs Police. “We just want all the kids and parents to safe as they are going to and from school.”

In January of this year, you may remember four kids were injured outside James Monroe Elementary School while crossing in the cross walk.

Some drivers learned a hard lesson, because if you get a ticket in a school zone the fine is double.

“Pay attention when the lights are flashing in morning and afternoon hours,” said Officer Fischer. “Everyone’s trying to get somewhere, but just to be patient and again to pay attention when you are driving.”

Officer Fischer said the main reason people are hit, is because people are distracted while driving. He encourages you to put down the phone when you’re behind the wheel but especially in those school zones.