COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — About 15 Fort Carson soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division have been in Texas helping with Harvey relief for over a week.

“They needed a gap filled, for immediate response to support the federal agencies… FEMA, and Red Cross, and then provide additional support, in terms of vehicles in those flooded areas,” Colonel Geoff Kent, 4th Sustainment Brigade Officer, said.

Colonel Kent said the coordination between all organizations was seamless.

“Everybody coming together, and it was a common purpose, and a common goal,” he said, “It was great synergy.”

They are now waiting to see if they’ll be needed in Florida.

“We are in a transition point right now, to where we are looking at our redeployment out of Texas and return to home station,” Colonel said, “And potentially be looking to support the mission to support Irma efforts.”

Colonel Kent said it’s their job to be prepared for anything.

“The soldiers are very motivated and very dedicated to what they do, and they’re just going to be ready.”

“You gotta give all credit to these kids, that, regardless if there is a requirement overseas, or a requirement at home,” Colonel Kent said, “When duty calls, they move.”

Colonel Kent said it’s their duty to respond and be ready.

“It’s our responsibility to our country and our nation to make sure that we are ready to respond,” he said.

“Should it continue on its current trajectory, and there is a need, then the 4th Infantry Division will be ready.”