COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As part of its Drop The Distraction campaign, the Colorado Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to download mobile apps that help them keep their eyes on the road.

These apps cut down phone functionality while driving, allowing drivers to stay focused. Here are a few of the apps recommended by CDOT:

AT&T DriveMode

AT&T DriveMode can be set up to automatically activate whenever the driver is traveling over 15 mph. The app will block incoming phone calls and text messages, and for AT&T customers, will send an auto-reply message. Notifications can be enabled alerting parents if their teen turns off DriveMode.

Android

iPhone

Life Saver

Using the phone’s GPS and accelerometer, LifeSaver detects when your car is in motion and presents a block (Android) or deterrent “Keep your eyes on the road” notification (iPhone). Through the LifeSaver Driver Portal, parents and loved ones can monitor drivers, receive notifications if the app is disabled, and set up customizable safe driving rewards.

Android

iPhone

SafeRide

The SafeRide app works best when paired with your vehicle’s Bluetooth entertainment system to detect when your phone enters the vehicle. The app also works with after-market Bluetooth audio connections. When you start to drive, the app will mute audio notifications and access to the screen, and buttons will be blocked. Although access to the phone is blocked while driving, the phone will remain operational and messages and alerts will be available upon arrival.

Android

iPhone