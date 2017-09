COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Two generations, one school.

This is one Colorado Springs family’s educational story.

Megan Meyer is back on campus at D-11’s Patrick Henry Elementary School this year.

But this time, it’s her preschool daughter who is in the classroom.

She says it was important for her family to continue the tradition at the school, because it was such a wonderful experience for her.

While things may look familiar, there have been lots of changes over the years.

“It’s very nostalgic… being here is very nostalgic… the feeling is amazing the people are amazing. The biggest changes are just the structure improvements. The playground is amazing. They’ve added that garden back there which is great… they’ve updated lots of stuff inside… lots of technology…lots of updates,” she said.

Megan hopes to send her daughter into kindergarten at the school next year.