COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A teen was arrested after he led officers on a chase in a stolen car that he was caught sleeping in early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Police said around 2 a.m., officers saw a teen sleeping in the driver’s seat of a stolen car parked on Afternoon Circle, which is just north of the intersection of Highway 24 and Chelton Road. When officers ordered the teen to get out of the car, he put it in drive and sped away, according to police. He turned west onto Fountain Boulevard and then north onto Landmark Lane, where he hit a parked car.

When officers tried to pin the suspect’s car, he backed it into a police car, tried to get away, and hit the same car again, according to police. He then jumped out and tried to run away, but was quickly arrested.