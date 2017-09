STANSBURY PARK, Utah — Students at one Utah high school now face fines if they’re tardy to class, and parents aren’t very happy about it.

A new policy at Stansbury High School requires students to pay a fine if they’re chronically late, according to FOX13. The first offense is a warning. The second offense is a $3 fine and after that the fee goes up to $5.

Teachers can not issue tardy tickets — only administrators have that authority.

Principal Gailynn Warr says the policy was implemented last week and administrators have only handed out warnings.

One parent says administrators should have consulted with parents before implementing the policy.

“I think it’s opening up a Pandora’s Box,” Julie Rae told FOX13. “That’s not going to fix the problem that they’re facing.”

If the students can’t pay the fines, they can take lunch detention or show a clean tardy attendance for a few weeks. The money collected will go toward a school fund that will go directly bad to students for incentives.

Read the full story at FOX13.