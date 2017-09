COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Many folks in southern Colorado are still reacting to the redaction of DACA.

On Wednesday, students at Sierra High School joined other around the country in protest by walking out of class.

About 50 students carried signs and chanted in opposition in front of the school.

Just the day before, a rally and march were held at Acacia Park in downtown Colorado Springs, with dozens of Dreamers in attendance.