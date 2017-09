COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Hurricane Irma is expected to make landfall in the next few days, but with the wildfires out west, and the Harvey relief in Houston, the Red Cross is needed all over the country.

Five people are confirmed dead as a result of Irma, and the Red Cross has over 150 volunteers in Florida preparing for landfall. Ten of those volunteers are coming from Colorado.

“They will tell us everything that’s going on, and all that stuff tomorrow morning,” Hayden Delbert, Red Cross volunteer in Florida, said.

The same thing applies with Irma, as it did with Harvey. The Red Cross is asking for monetary donations, not physical items.

All the money that was donated this and last week was earmarked to be specifically for Harvey relief, so the Red Cross is asking for more.

They currently have volunteers standing by in Florida, with enough supplies for over 100,000 people. They said they’re prepared for whatever comes next.

Many things are sold out at Florida’s stores right now – water, food, gas – but the Red Cross said you can depend on them in times of need.

“Even though we’re working wildfires in the northwest part of the country, and we’re working hurricane recovery down in Texas, and we’ve got potential hurricane problems in the southeast, we still have a large cadre of volunteers,” Bill Fortune, Colorado and Wyoming Red Cross Region Communications Director said.

The Red Cross is prepared, and they said the East Coast should be, too.

“Don’t wait to prepare,” Fortune said, “Prepare now … and be ready to roll as soon as the evacuation word comes out.”

The text message donation line is already open preemptively to Irma making landfall. You can text the word “IRMA” to 90999 to make a $10 donation on your next phone bill.