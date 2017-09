Related Coverage Two arrested in connection with carjacking in Pueblo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police are looking for a suspect who stole a car at gunpoint in broad daylight Wednesday.

It happened in the parking lot at the westside of King Soopers near 19th and Uintah Streets around 9:00 a.m.

According to CSPD’s Gold Hill Division, a silver dodge caravan was taken.

The suspect is described as a white man who is about 5’6″, wearing a white shirt and dark pants. Police say he was last seen going toward 19th Street.

No injuries were reported.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re asked to call 719-444-7000.

In light of this scary situation, police are asking people to be extra cautious when walking alone or sitting in your car.

FOX21 News spoke with officers about what to do if a thief tries to carjack you.

Lt. Howard Black with the Colorado Springs Police Department said if it’s dark outside, park near a street light or security camera.

Make sure you don’t leave any valuables in plain sight and always keep your doors locked.

If someone approaches your car while you’re inside, Lt. Black said perhaps just barely crack your window to see what it is they want.

If you’re not inside your car, walking to or from a building and you feel like someone might be following you, keep walking to somewhere safe, where there are other people around.

Finally, police say if they try to steal something, just let them.

“Comply with what’s being instructed.” Lt. Black said. “For the most part these guys and gals are looking to get your car, they’re looking for money and wanting you out of the area. We know that sometimes these in fact turn deadly so again we have to make our own personal choices on how we handle those.”

Of course every situation is different. Property can be replaced but your life cannot. Police say just always be aware of your surroundings.

