COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — If you’re young, healthy and active, you probably tune out for a lot of the health stories, especially if we’re talking about heart problems.

Here’s why you shouldn’t.

Jenna Bell was just 23-years-old when it happened to her.

“My heart was just racing, like I had just finished running a marathon,” she said.

She thought it was stress but went to her general practitioner, who said her EKG was a little abnormal and advised her to see a cardiologist.

After a myriad of tests, Jenna was given a diagnosis.

“I was told that I was in heart failure and I was at risk for sudden cardiac death,” she said. “I wasn’t going to have a heart attack. My heart was just gonna stop and I was going to die at 29.”

Between taking medications, improving her diet and exercising more, Jenna was able to increase the function of her dying heart.

But that wasn’t quite enough. She had a defibrillator installed in her chest and that allowed her biggest dream to come true.

“That enabled me to have a baby, something my doctor said I could never do,” she said.

The Bell family also adopted a little boy.

But 2015 slowed down, and Jenna found herself on the transplant list.

After a year of uncertainty, and more than a month in the hospital, two transplant coordinators showed up and gave her the good news.

Two days after Valentine’s Day of 2016, Jenna got her new heart thanks to a woman — Katelyn Mary Vanacore.

According to the American Heart Association, heart disease and stroke cause 1 in 3 deaths among women each year, but 80 percent of all cardiac events can be prevented with education and lifestyle changes.

The Colorado Springs Go Red for Women Luncheon will be held on Friday, September 22 at Cheyenne Mountain Resort. Learn more about the event here.