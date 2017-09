FORT CARSON, Colo. — Soldiers at Fort Carson were busy training on Wednesday just in case a disaster happens.

This year’s drill featured response to a pandemic scenario.

They established a point of dispensing — or pod — with medications for the Fort Carson community.

The purpose of the exercise is to evaluate the capability of emergency management systems in a highly stressful environment.

So if there was a real-world event, the post can work out any issues before an actual emergency.

These exercises are an annual requirement at Fort Carson to test the installation’s emergency procedures.