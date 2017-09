COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of Platte Avenue is closed in eastern Colorado Springs due to a fatal crash.

Police said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Eastbound Platte Avenue is closed at Powers Boulevard. The northbound off-ramp from Powers Boulevard to Platte Avenue is also closed.

Police are encouraging drivers to find alternate routes for the evening commute.

No other information about the crash was immediately available.

