COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Police have cited one person in connection with a fatal 2-car crash in Colorado Springs Wednesday.

It happened around 2:22 p.m. at the intersection of Platte Avenue and Powers Boulevard.

Police say a Honda sedan was turning westbound onto Platte from northbound Powers on a green light when it was hit by a white Dodge pickup traveling eastbound through the intersection. The driver of the Honda sedan died at the scene.

Witnesses say the Dodge had a red light at the time of the crash.

According to police, excessive speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered factors in this crash.

The driver of the truck, 42-year-old Javier Munoz-Zambrana of Colorado Springs, has been cited for careless driving involving a death, along with running a red light.

There were no other reported injuries.

Lanes in the area were closed as authorities investigated. The area re-opened to traffic just after 7 p.m.

This is the 26th traffic-related fatality in Colorado Springs. At this time last year, there were 20 deaths.