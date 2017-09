COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A portion of the intersection of Highway 24 and Marksheffel Road east of Colorado Springs is blocked due to a crash.

As of 7:20 a.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation said eastbound Highway 24 and northbound Marksheffel Road are closed at the intersection. Traffic is getting by on westbound Highway 24 and southbound Marksheffel Road, but the left turn lanes from westbound Highway 24 onto southbound Marksheffel Road are closed.

Drivers are encouraged to use Constitution Avenue as a detour.

There’s no word on when the roads will reopen.