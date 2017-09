COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The average American can expect to move an estimated 11.4 times during his or her lifetime.

WalletHub’s analysts compared the 150 most populated U.S. cities based on five key factors — family fun, health and safety, education and childcare, affordability and socio-economics.

It’s good news if you and your family have set some roots down in Colorado Springs! The city ranked No. 12, beating both Denver (No. 21) and Aurora (No. 66). These were the only cities in Colorado to make the list.

Here are the top 15 ‘Best and Worst Places to Raise a Family,’ according to WalletHub:

Overland Park, KS Madison, WI Plano, TX Seattle, WA Fremont, CA Minneapolis, MN Virginia Beach, VA Sioux Falls, SD Irvine, CA Lincoln, NE Aurora, IL Colorado Springs, CO San Jose, CA St. Paul, MN Des Moines, IA

You can see the full list here.