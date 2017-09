ENGELWOOD, Colo. — Parents with newborns staying in the neonatal intensive care unit at Swedish Medical Center now have a new way to stay connected with their little ones.

Thanks to the NICVIEW camera, the hospital is offering a webcam system that streams video 24/7 so parents can watch their babies on their phone or computer.

Swedish MC has two cameras, which attach to the baby’s bed, but has budgeted for more next year.

