COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — FEMA’s Colorado Task Force 1 (CO-TF1) Urban Search and Rescue team isn’t coming back home just yet.

On Tuesday night, the Colorado Springs Fire Department received word from CO-TF1 that they were being upgraded to a Type 1 US&R team and being sent to a staging location in Alabama in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

Officials say a Type 1 team consists of 80 members trained in a variety of specialties, including search and rescue, hazardous materials, medical and logistics.

“Colorado Springs firefighters are in good health and their spirits are high,” said Capt. Steve Wilch with the Colorado Springs Fire Department. “The Colorado Task Force has experienced a warm outpouring of support.”

CO-TF1 is a 13-vehicle convoy that consists of semi-tractor trailers packing with equipment, supplies, pickup trucks, towing rescue boats and cargo vans carrying fighters. The convoy is expected to grow to 20 vehicles with the addition of 40 more firefighters as they pull into the Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama and prepare to deploy into Florida for Hurricane Irma.

The 13-vehicle convoy will make a stop in Russellville, Arkansas Wednesday night to rest up ahead of the trip ahead to Alabama.