LAFAYETTE, Colo. — Authorities have activated an endangered missing person alert Wednesday night for a woman they say was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend.

Lafayette police say 67-year-old Alexis Carol was kidnapped by her ex-boyfriend, 75-year-old John Baerthlein, from the Peaks Senior Assisted Living Center located at 660 Old Laramie Trail around 1 p.m. The two were last known to be in the area of southbound I-25 and 120th Avenue around 4 p.m.

The two are believed to be traveling in a white Ford pickup truck with Oregon plates and may be headed to Nevada.

Carol is described as 5’3″, 110 pounds, with gray hair. She was last seen wearing a yellow sleeveless sundress and had her dog with her.

Baerthlein is described as 6’2″, 200 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

A warrant is pending and police say Baerthlein is known to be armed.

If you see them or the suspect vehicle, call the Lafayette Police Department at 303-441-4444.