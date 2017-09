BACA COUNTY, Colo. — Colorado State Patrol is investigating a four-car crash that killed four people and injured four others on Wednesday.

The crash happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 287 milepost 42, located about 12 miles north of Springfield in Baca County.

Troopers say a Chevy Silverado was traveling northbound on the highway while a Kia STL, Hyundai Elantra and Ford Ranger were traveling southbound on the highway.

According to officials, the Chevy went into the southbound lanes of traffic and collided its left side with the left side of the Kia. After impact, the Kia continued south and came to a stop.

The Chevy continued north and collided its left side with the front of the Hyundai. After impact, the Hyundai continued south, colliding with a guardrail and coming to a stop behind the Kia. The Chevy continued north as it rotated and came to rest in both lanes of traffic. The Ford was pushed north, rotating and coming to rest in the southbound lane. Troopers say the Chevy became engulfed in flames.

There are four fatalities in this crash. The driver and passenger of the Ford — 34-year-old Craig Norberg and 63-year-old Wendy Norberg — both of Del City, Oklahoma, sustained fatal injuries; both were wearing their seatbelts. The driver and passenger of the Chevy Silverado are the other two fatalities in this crash. Their identities have not been released at this time.

The driver and passenger of the Kia, 67-year-old James Norberg and 18-year-old Kalaina Norberg, both of Del City, Oklahoma, sustained minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment. They were both wearing their seatbelts.

The driver and passenger of the Hyundai, 37-year-old Rachel Norberg and 17-year-old Gwendolyn VanGundy both of Del City, Oklahoma, sustained minor injuries and were treated at a local hospital. Both were wearing their seatbelts.

Right now drugs and alcohol are not being considered as contributing factors in this crash.

The investigation is ongoing.