WASHINGTON, D.C. — Colorado U.S. Senators Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner announced Tuesday they have cosponsored the Dream Act of 2017.

“The Dream Act offers a promising solution amid a time of uncertainty for hundreds of thousands of young immigrants around the country-especially in light of the President’s decision today to rescind DACA,” Bennet said in a statement. “While comprehensive immigration reform should remain a long-term solution, we also need a more immediate fix to protect Dreamers. I have long supported legislation that makes clear what we already know: supporting Dreamers boosts our economy, strengthens our national security, and aligns with our values. Congress must move quickly to pass this legislation.”

“Children who came to this country without documentation, through no fault of their own, must have the opportunity to remain here lawfully,” Gardner said in a statement. “I’m proud to join with Senator Bennet and cosponsor the Dream Act to provide certainty to the thousands of law-abiding Coloradan Dreamers and demonstrate bipartisan leadership on this important issue. I have long called for an overhaul of our country’s immigration system and believe this is an important step. I will continue to work with Senator Bennet and our colleagues in the Senate to move this bill forward into law.”

The Dream Act of 2017 would grant conditional permanent residence followed by lawful permanent residence to young people who arrived in the United States before they turn 18; graduate from high school or obtained a GED; pursue higher education, work lawfully for at least 3 years, or serve in the military; pass security checks; and demonstrate proficiency and a knowledge of U.S. history.