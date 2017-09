Think there are only three types of chocolate — dark, milk and white? Think again!

Scientists at a Swiss company have introduced to the world a new natural chocolate that debuts 80 years after the introduction of white chocolate.

Take a look at ruby chocolate.

Ruby Chocolate View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Ruby, white, milk and dark chocolate (Photo courtesy Barry Callebaut) Photo courtesy Barry Callebaut Photo courtesy Barry Callebaut

According to the company Barry Callebaut, ruby chocolate comes from the ruby cocoa bean which is “sourced from different regions of the world.”

The new chocolate is a rosy pink color and is described by the company as “a tension between berry-fruitiness and luscious smoothness.”

No berries, berry flavor or color is added to the chocolate, however.

The company has tested the product in several countries, including the United States, and said they’ve had a great response.

Nestle was the last company to launch a new type of chocolate — white — in the 1930s.

Ruby chocolate made its debut in Shanghai, China on Tuesday, September 5. No word yet on when the fruity chocolate will make its way to the United States.